Free muscle car show slated for March 19 in Kingman

Muscle Cars at The Strip will be making a stop at Martin Swanty Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2640 E. Andy Devine Ave., from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 19. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 10, 2020 5 p.m.

KINGMAN – Muscle Cars at The Strip will be making a stop in Kingman at Martin Swanty Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2640 E. Andy Devine Ave., for a free car show on Thursday, March 19.

The muscle cars will arrive at the free show at 1:30 p.m., and depart at about 3:30 p.m.

They are traveling to Las Vegas to compete in Battle of the Brands Drag Racing and Auto Cross.

There will be food vendors and giveaways. Attendees are welcome to bring their own muscle cars.

For more information contact Martin Swanty at 928-753-3131.

Information provided by Martin Swanty

