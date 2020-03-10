Kingman's Rosebird Gardens to offer workshop Thursday, March 12

KINGMAN - Rosebird Gardens, 224 E. Beale St., will host a workshop on growing your own food as part of the Spring Workshop Series.

The workshop begins at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, March 12.

According to a news release, “growing your own food is a smart and sustainable way to supplement your family’s meals.”

A local organic farmer will provide guidance on starting a garden, covering everything from the initial planning to planting.

For more information call 928-235-8950.

Information provided by Rosebud Gardens