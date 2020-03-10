National Weather Service: More rain in store for Kingman this week

KINGMAN – The Kingman area hasn’t seen the end of precipitation this week, as Tuesday morning’s rain was just the beginning of the inclement weather.

The National Weather Service forecasts a 70% chance of precipitation mainly before 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, which will be partly sunny with a high near 62 degrees. The chance for rain drops to 30% Wednesday night, with a low temperature around 43 degrees.

Thursday, March 12 has a 30% chance of precipitation. There will be a chance of rain prior to 11 a.m., then a chance of showers or thunderstorms. The chance of showers and thunderstorms will remain until about 11 p.m. Thursday, but a 60% chance of rain will remain overnight.



The weather service also forecasts a 60% chance of rain Friday through Sunday, March 13-15.

Information provided by the National Weather Service