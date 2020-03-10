Obituary | Emilio Munoz Gonzales
Emilio Munoz Gonzales
Aug. 8, 1945 – Feb. 28, 2020
Emilio Munoz Gonzales, 74, passed away in Golden Valley, Arizona where he and Doris lived for eight years. He was born in Junction, Texas.
He moved and graduated from Shafter High School, attended Modesto College, and served six years in the Army Reserves. He owned two businesses; SignCraft and MetalCraft, Wrought Iron Fence Contractor. His creative “can do” pioneer spirit took on challenges such as collection every rock to build a rock cabin-cellar as original Pioneers had built.
He will be so very missed by Doris who enjoyed their four decade friendship the last 14 as his wife, his sisters; Lupe and Eloise, daughter; Anna and son; Gabriel, extended family and so many friends who loved him.
- Law enforcement activity on Stockton Hill Road in Kingman
- Multiple-vehicle collision on Topeka Street Wed., March 4
- Traffic detection camera installation starts March 9 in Kingman
- Golden Valley woman charged with ‘cruel mistreatment of an animal’
- Mohave County seeks Society of Civil Engineers’ landmark designation for Route 66
- Arizona confirms man in 20s is state’s 2nd virus case
- Obituary
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- New book to tell the story of Walter, Oatman’s orphaned burro
- BLM seeks comment on management plan for Black Mountain wild burro herd
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Suspects arrested after $12M drug seizure in Kingman released on their own recognizance
- Up, up and away: Balloon festival planned for Kingman
- Law enforcement activity on Stockton Hill Road in Kingman
- Construction Day: Event will give Kingman contractors a chance to build their workforce of the future
- Multiple-vehicle collision on Topeka Street Wed., March 4
- Obituary
- Bullhead police seize $12 million worth of cocaine, methamphetamine near Kingman
- Kingman and Mohave County officials eager to start regulating underground water resources
- Traffic detection camera installation starts March 9 in Kingman
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: