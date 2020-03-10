OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, March 10
Weather  59.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Emilio Munoz Gonzales

Emilio Munoz Gonzales

Emilio Munoz Gonzales

Originally Published: March 10, 2020 5:18 p.m.

Emilio Munoz Gonzales

Aug. 8, 1945 – Feb. 28, 2020

Emilio Munoz Gonzales, 74, passed away in Golden Valley, Arizona where he and Doris lived for eight years. He was born in Junction, Texas.

He moved and graduated from Shafter High School, attended Modesto College, and served six years in the Army Reserves. He owned two businesses; SignCraft and MetalCraft, Wrought Iron Fence Contractor. His creative “can do” pioneer spirit took on challenges such as collection every rock to build a rock cabin-cellar as original Pioneers had built.

He will be so very missed by Doris who enjoyed their four decade friendship the last 14 as his wife, his sisters; Lupe and Eloise, daughter; Anna and son; Gabriel, extended family and so many friends who loved him.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Leonard Gruener
Obituary: Fred M. Smith
In Memory Of: Rock Davidson
Obituary: George W. Mabry
Obituary: Victor Albanese

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State