Obituary | Emilio Munoz Gonzales

Emilio Munoz Gonzales

Aug. 8, 1945 – Feb. 28, 2020

Emilio Munoz Gonzales, 74, passed away in Golden Valley, Arizona where he and Doris lived for eight years. He was born in Junction, Texas.

He moved and graduated from Shafter High School, attended Modesto College, and served six years in the Army Reserves. He owned two businesses; SignCraft and MetalCraft, Wrought Iron Fence Contractor. His creative “can do” pioneer spirit took on challenges such as collection every rock to build a rock cabin-cellar as original Pioneers had built.

He will be so very missed by Doris who enjoyed their four decade friendship the last 14 as his wife, his sisters; Lupe and Eloise, daughter; Anna and son; Gabriel, extended family and so many friends who loved him.