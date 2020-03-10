Obituary | Margaret (Peggy) Hamm

Kingman, Arizona – Margaret (Peggy) Hamm, 82, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.



Peggy Hamm is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Jimmy D. Hamm, July 2018 and son, Charles Caldwell May 2016. She is survived by her daughter, Charla Rios and grandson, Andrew Rios and many family members and friends. Peggy was born in Phoenix, Arizona and raised in Spokane, Washington. She is preceded in death by her father, mother and stepmother, Clarence H. Asher, Kathryn (Davis) Asher and Ann (Aitken) Asher of Dolan Springs, Arizona, sister Donna (Asher) Drewry and brother Tommy H. Asher.



In her early years, Peggy proudly served as secretary to the Commander and Chief of Fairchild Airforce Base in Spokane, Washington. She was presented with multiple awards for her exceptional skills and work ethic. After moving to Charlottesville, Virginia she worked at the United States Foreign Science and Technology Center and then became an accounting and tax specialist, in addition to being an enrolled agent. She continued in this field of work throughout her life.





Peggy moved to Dolan Springs, Arizona in 1983 with her husband Jim. Together they owned and operated the Dolan Springs Water Company for 18 years. During these years she owned and operated Hamm Professional Services, where she offered tax and accounting services. After retirement they moved to Kingman, Arizona in 2008.



Peggy had a passion for music and genealogy. She loved to play the organ and played beautifully up and until the days before she passed away. Peggy enjoyed learning and sharing her family’s genealogy and membership into the Kingman Chapter of the DAR.



She will be remembered for her devotion to her beloved pets, support of numerous animal charities and the humor and kindness that she showed to her family and friends. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, aunt, friend to many and we will truly miss her every day.

Funeral services will be held on March 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home at 1701 Sycamore Ave., Kingman, Arizona. She will proudly be laid to rest with her husband at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nevada.

