Attend the "Rocks Gems Minerals Jewelry Fossils & Craft Show," Saturday, March 14
Originally Published: March 11, 2020 2:59 p.m.
The Silvery Colorado River Rock Club presents their annual spring “Rocks, Gems, Minerals, Jewelry, Fossils & Craft Show” which is taking place at the City Bible Church, 922 Marina Blvd. in Bullhead City from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 14.
Shop unique gifts and learn more about lapidary, jewelry making, rock-hounding, day trips and more.
Admission is free. For more information, visit facebook.com/SCRrockclub.
