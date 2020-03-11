Attend the "Rocks Gems Minerals Jewelry Fossils & Craft Show," Saturday, March 14

The Silvery Colorado River Rock Club presents their annual spring “Rocks, Gems, Minerals, Jewelry, Fossils & Craft Show” which is taking place at the City Bible Church, 922 Marina Blvd. in Bullhead City from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 14.

Shop unique gifts and learn more about lapidary, jewelry making, rock-hounding, day trips and more.

Admission is free. For more information, visit facebook.com/SCRrockclub.

