Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
March 11
Weather  61.0° weather icon
Bring the family to 'The Kingsmen Series Gymkhana,' Saturday, March 14

"The Kingsmen Series Gymkhana" ill be held at the Mohave County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on March 14. (Kimberly Lafferty, The Kingsmen Series)

"The Kingsmen Series Gymkhana" ill be held at the Mohave County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on March 14. (Kimberly Lafferty, The Kingsmen Series)

mugshot photo
By Kingman Miner
Originally Published: March 11, 2020 12:33 p.m.

"The Kingsmen Series Gymkhana" ill be held at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. in Kingman from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on March 14.

This is a fun filled family event featuring several age groups from Leadline to Novice. There will be daily prizes for the contestants and wonderful series prizes for the winners.

This event will be themed for St. Patrick’s Day so wear/bring your green for one free raffle entry. Food and beverages will also be available.

Admission is free for all ages.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.

Mohave County Fairgrounds

