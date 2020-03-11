Check out the largest 'Gun, Knife, Coin and Antique Show' in Mohave County, March 14-15
Pioneer Country Events presents the “Guns, Knives, Coins & Collectibles Show” at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. in Kingman from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 14 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 15.
This event has over 225 vendors in three, large adjoining rooms featuring a variety of items including coins, guns, knives, ammunition, collectibles, accessories, leather goods, memorabilia and more.
Open to the public. Tickets are available at the door. Admission is $7 for a day pass, $10 for a 2-day pass, kids 13 and under are free with a paying adult.
If you would like to sell at this event or need more information, call Lon at 928-692-0937 or 928-530-0937.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.
- Law enforcement activity on Stockton Hill Road in Kingman
- Multiple-vehicle collision on Topeka Street Wed., March 4
- Traffic detection camera installation starts March 9 in Kingman
- Golden Valley woman charged with ‘cruel mistreatment of an animal’
- Mohave County seeks Society of Civil Engineers’ landmark designation for Route 66
- Arizona confirms man in 20s is state’s 2nd virus case
- Obituary
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- New book to tell the story of Walter, Oatman’s orphaned burro
- Dig out your umbrellas: Kingman could see rain, thunderstorms this week
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Law enforcement activity on Stockton Hill Road in Kingman
- Suspects arrested after $12M drug seizure in Kingman released on their own recognizance
- Up, up and away: Balloon festival planned for Kingman
- Multiple-vehicle collision on Topeka Street Wed., March 4
- Obituary
- Bullhead police seize $12 million worth of cocaine, methamphetamine near Kingman
- Kingman and Mohave County officials eager to start regulating underground water resources
- Traffic detection camera installation starts March 9 in Kingman
- Golden Valley woman charged with ‘cruel mistreatment of an animal’
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: