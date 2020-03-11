Check out the largest 'Gun, Knife, Coin and Antique Show' in Mohave County, March 14-15

Pioneer Country Events presents the “Guns, Knives, Coins & Collectibles Show” at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. in Kingman from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 14 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 15.

This event has over 225 vendors in three, large adjoining rooms featuring a variety of items including coins, guns, knives, ammunition, collectibles, accessories, leather goods, memorabilia and more.

Open to the public. Tickets are available at the door. Admission is $7 for a day pass, $10 for a 2-day pass, kids 13 and under are free with a paying adult.

If you would like to sell at this event or need more information, call Lon at 928-692-0937 or 928-530-0937.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.