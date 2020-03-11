'Chili Cook-off' benefits Valle Vista and Mountain Vista Ranches, Saturday, March 14

A “Chili Cook-off” fundraiser is being held at the Valle Vista Clubhouse, 9686 N. Concho Dr. in Kingman at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 14.

Enter your chili or just come and eat. Cost is a $5 donation for a chili dinner. Proceeds benefit the Valle Vista and Mountain Vista Ranches.

For more information or to enter your chili, contact Jill at 217-454-8846 or Sharon at 928-681-3608.

