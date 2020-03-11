OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, March 11
Weather  61.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Lee Williams falls 13-7 to Coconino

Robert Paulson of Lee Williams High School takes a lead during a 13-7 loss to Coconino on Tuesday, March 10 at Dick Grounds Field. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Kingman Miner)

Robert Paulson of Lee Williams High School takes a lead during a 13-7 loss to Coconino on Tuesday, March 10 at Dick Grounds Field. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: March 11, 2020 10:08 a.m.

Already have a digital account? Log in here
To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
1 MONTH
$3.49

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

1 MONTH

1 YEAR
$25

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$1.49

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
kdminer subscribe logo
Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Prep Baseball: Diem sparks Vols to win over Bulldogs
Prep Football: Vols defeat Coconino for first region win
Prep Baseball: Vols cruise to win over Coconino
Prep Baseball: No. 3 ranked Vols take down Mingus for 6th straight win
Prep Volleyball: Lady Vols drop 3-1 loss to Coconino
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State