Mohave County resident exposed to coronavirus on cruise ship will self-quarantine at home

KINGMAN – A Mohave County resident who was potentially exposed to the coronavirus will be under self-quarantine at home.

The county resident was one of 17 passengers from Arizona who were on the Grand Princess cruise ship, which was allowed to dock in Oakland, California, on Monday, March 9, according to the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

While 19 crew members and two passengers on the ship tested positive for the virus, the Arizonans on board have shown no signs of infection, the county said in a news release.

“A decision was made by the federal and State of Arizona governments to allow the 17 Arizona residents to return to their homes in Arizona,” the county wrote.

The Arizona Department of Health Services is making arrangements for the passengers to be transported back to Arizona, where they will confine themselves to their homes. County health officials will be notified when the Mohave County resident arrives.

County health officials said the individual poses no increased risk to the public by returning home. He or she will be closely monitored to assure that the self-quarantine guidelines are being followed.

“MCDPH does not feel there is an increased risk to the public by allowing the Mohave County resident to come back home and to self-quarantine. MCDPH will continue to monitor the resident and ensure the self-quarantine guidelines are being followed,” the county wrote.

MCDPH’s public health nurses will monitor the individual regularly for fever and other symptoms, and ensure that he or she has food and supplies.

After 14 days have passed, if no symptoms occur, the individual will be released from self-quarantine. If symptoms develop, he or she will be tested and isolated.

“If the test is positive, the individual will remain in isolation and close monitoring by MCDPH public health nurses will continue, and a contact investigation will be implemented,” the news release explained.

The American passengers began disembarking from the Grand Princess on Monday, and were placed under mandatory 14-day quarantine, with most going to military bases in California, Texas, and Georgia. Passengers who were severely ill and required acute medical attention were the first to disembark.



The majority of the passengers were from California (over 1,000) and were sent to the Travis Air Force Base, north of San Francisco, or to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego. American passengers from other states were transported to military bases in either Texas or Georgia. Foreign passengers were sent to their home countries to complete their 14-day quarantine.

MCDPH continues to encourage residents to observe good hygiene practices, such as washing their hands frequently, covering their mouths if coughing or sneezing, and staying home if they are ill.

If you have questions or concerns about COVID-19 visit www.cdc.gov/Coronavirus or https://azdhs.gov. You can also call the Mohave County Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 information line at 1-866-409-4099.

Information provided by Mohave County