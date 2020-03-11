‘Paw Prints and Princesses’ event benefits SAINT, Saturday, March 14

The “Paw Prints and Princesses” event will take place at Findlay on the parkway, 2565 Laughlin View Dr. in Bullhead City from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14.

Bring the kids so they can get their photos taken with a Princess, get their face painted, visit the unicorn headband station, plus raffles and fun giveaways for the little ones. Guests can also grab lunch and a treat at Big Stein's Food Truck and Kona Ice and meet the SAINT dogs and other pets available for adoption.

Findlay will be matching all donations up to $500. For more information, visit bhcsaint.org.

