Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, March 11
Weather  61.0° weather icon
'Paw Prints and Princesses' event benefits SAINT, Saturday, March 14

The "Paw Prints and Princesses" event will take place at Findlay on the parkway, 2565 Laughlin View Dr. in Bullhead City from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14. (SAINT)

By Kingman Miner
Originally Published: March 11, 2020 12:10 p.m.

The “Paw Prints and Princesses” event will take place at Findlay on the parkway, 2565 Laughlin View Dr. in Bullhead City from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14.

Bring the kids so they can get their photos taken with a Princess, get their face painted, visit the unicorn headband station, plus raffles and fun giveaways for the little ones. Guests can also grab lunch and a treat at Big Stein's Food Truck and Kona Ice and meet the SAINT dogs and other pets available for adoption.

Findlay will be matching all donations up to $500. For more information, visit bhcsaint.org.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.

Findlay Chevy Buick GMC

