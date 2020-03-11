Step back in time at the 'Oatman School House Quilt Show,' March 14-15
Take a step back in time during the “Oatman School House Quilt Show” at the Oatman Schoolhouse from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, March 14 and 15.
Learn of amazing stories of the founding families and residents of Oatman and surrounding areas. Enjoy the gunfights, wild burros whom roam the street, restaurants and shops. Visit numerous historic buildings and take a step back in time for the day.
Everyone and anyone is invited. There will also be an unveiling of the historic Laundry Shack building and display.
For more info contact Kris Platz-Crawford at Oatmanschoolhouse@gmail.com.
