Adoption Spotlight March 13, 2020: Anthony, Yesenia, Leilani and Soldado

Anthony, Yesenia, Leilani and Soldado Get to know them at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Anthony, Yesenia, Leilani and Soldado Get to know them at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Originally Published: March 12, 2020 3:25 p.m.

These are Arizona’s children. Anthony is the shy one in the group, but he loves making his siblings laugh. Yesenia is the protector of the group and loves to draw. Leilani enjoys spending time with her siblings and friends and loves helping other people. Soldado is the energetic, silly one out of the bunch with a contagious smile and laugh. They dream of being in a forever home where they can all be together. Get to know them and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.

Photo Gallery

March 2020: 38 children available for adoption in Arizona
