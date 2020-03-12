Flash flood watch in effect until 5 p.m. Friday, March 13 in Kingman

KINGMAN – The National Weather Service’s flash flood watch for the Kingman area will remain in effect until 5 p.m. Friday, March 13.

As of approximately 1 p.m. Thursday, March 12, the Kingman area had received 0.61 inches of rain in the prior 72 hours. The bulk of the precipitation fell overnight and the mornings of Tuesday, March 10 and Wednesday, March 11. However, the most inclement conditions had yet to hit the area. Heavy rain and thunderstorms were forecast for the remainder of the day Thursday, into the night and through 5 p.m. Friday.

Friday will see showers at a chance of 90%, mainly before 11 p.m. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation drops to 40% Friday night, but winds could continue to gust as high as 22 mph.

A flash flood watch means those within the area should be prepared, says NWS. While the watch does not mean flooding will occur, it’s possible. However, should the watch be elevated to a warning, that means flooding is imminent or already taking place.

“If you are in the watch area, you should closely monitor weather forecasts and be prepared to take immediate action should heavy rain and flooding occur or a flash flood warning is issued,” NWS advises.

High likelihoods for precipitation and storms cease come Saturday, March 14, which has only a 20% chance of showers after 11 a.m. However, winds could continue to gust as high as 28 mph.

While the area will get a reprieve from wet weather likely on Saturday and Sunday, next week could see more rain.

Officials advise motorists against driving through standing water or flooded washes, which can wash vehicles away.

Information provided by National Weather Service