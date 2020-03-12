Increased law enforcement presence ahead for St. Patrick’s Day weekend

KINGMAN – Partygoers won’t be the only ones out in force this St. Patrick’s Day weekend, as the Kingman Police Department has announced increased patrols in conjunction with the Western AZ DUI Task Force.

KPD has received grant funding from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety that allows it to assign additional officers for enforcement and detection during times when the likelihood of impaired drivers is increased.

That includes times around the holidays, such as St. Patrick’s Day weekend from Friday, March 13 through Sunday, March 15.

KPD noted that Arizona has “severe penalties” for impaired drivers, which the state recognizes as a violent crime.

Anyone arrested for DUI drugs or alcohol will go to jail and have their vehicle impounded, according to police.

Then there’s the average cost of a DUI offense for an offender, which is approximately $10,000 when taking into consideration fines, court fees, insurance rates and other costs.

“The Kingman Police Department wants to remind those that choose to drink to use a designated driver, taxi or rideshare,” the department wrote. “If you suspect an impaired driver please contact law enforcement.”

Information provided by Kingman Police Department