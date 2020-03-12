Obituary | Jerry Owen Eaton
Jerry Owen Eaton passed away on January 26, 2020. Jerry was born on March 7, 1947 in Hot Springs, South Dakota to John and Helen Eaton.
Jerry worked most of his life in the communication industry. Jerry was also a member of the Kingman Fire Department starting as a volunteer fire fighter and moving through the ranks to become Assistant Fire Chief. Jerry was also an avid hunter and fisherman until 2012 when his battle with cancer started.
Jerry is survived by his two sons; Travis (Melissa) Eaton of Mesquite, Nevada and Ralph (Lyneya) Eaton of Kingman, Arizona along with two grandsons; Brady Eaton and Brandt Eaton of Las Vegas, Nevada.
A Celebration of life will be held in Jerry’s honor at the Kingman Elks Lodge # 468 on April 3, 2020 at 5PM.
