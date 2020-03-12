Obituary | Wilhemina M. Loomer

Wilhemina M. Loomer - 1922 – 2020

Maria passed peacefully knowing she was faithful to God and was welcomed to heaven by all her loves ones that went before. Her husband, daughter, daughter-in-law, niece, grandsons and her great and great-great grandchildren loved her for the independent and strong woman that she was. There was never a dull moment in her presence. She will forever be missed and we are left with so many wonderful memories and time spent with her.