Rain, thunderstorm could hit Kingman Thursday, March 12

KINGMAN – The National Weather Service’s flash flood watch for the Kingman area will remain in effect until 5 p.m. Friday, March 13.

As of approximately 1 p.m. Thursday, March 12, the Kingman area had received 0.61 inches of rain in the prior 72 hours. The bulk of the precipitation fell overnight and the mornings of Tuesday, March 10 and Wednesday, March 11. However, the most inclement conditions had yet to hit the area.

The NWS forecast notes a 90% chance of precipitation Thursday afternoon, which could be paired with a thunderstorm that could produce even heavier rain. Come Thursday night, the chance of precipitation jumps to 100%, and again could be joined by a thunderstorm producing heavy rain.

Friday will see showers at a chance of 90%, mainly before 11 p.m. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation drops to 40% Friday night, but winds could continue to gust as high as 22 mph.

A flash flood watch means those within the area should be prepared, says NWS. While the watch does not mean flooding will occur, it’s possible. However, should the watch be elevated to a warning, that means flooding is imminent or already taking place.

“If you are in the watch area, you should closely monitor weather forecasts and be prepared to take immediate action should heavy rain and flooding occur or a flash flood warning is issued,” NWS advises.

High likelihoods for precipitation and storms cease come Saturday, March 14, which only has a 20% chance of showers after 11 a.m. However, winds could continue to gust as high as 28 mph.

While the area will get a reprieve from wet weather likely on Saturday and Sunday, next week could see its return.

Information provided by NWS