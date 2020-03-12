OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, March 12
Weather  60.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rain, thunderstorm could hit Kingman Thursday, March 12

Flash flood watches are in effect in the Kingman area. Residents are advised against driving through standing water or flooded washes. (File photo by Luis Vega/For the Miner)

Flash flood watches are in effect in the Kingman area. Residents are advised against driving through standing water or flooded washes. (File photo by Luis Vega/For the Miner)

Originally Published: March 12, 2020 3:40 p.m.

KINGMAN – The National Weather Service’s flash flood watch for the Kingman area will remain in effect until 5 p.m. Friday, March 13.

As of approximately 1 p.m. Thursday, March 12, the Kingman area had received 0.61 inches of rain in the prior 72 hours. The bulk of the precipitation fell overnight and the mornings of Tuesday, March 10 and Wednesday, March 11. However, the most inclement conditions had yet to hit the area.

The NWS forecast notes a 90% chance of precipitation Thursday afternoon, which could be paired with a thunderstorm that could produce even heavier rain. Come Thursday night, the chance of precipitation jumps to 100%, and again could be joined by a thunderstorm producing heavy rain.

Friday will see showers at a chance of 90%, mainly before 11 p.m. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation drops to 40% Friday night, but winds could continue to gust as high as 22 mph.

A flash flood watch means those within the area should be prepared, says NWS. While the watch does not mean flooding will occur, it’s possible. However, should the watch be elevated to a warning, that means flooding is imminent or already taking place.

“If you are in the watch area, you should closely monitor weather forecasts and be prepared to take immediate action should heavy rain and flooding occur or a flash flood warning is issued,” NWS advises.

High likelihoods for precipitation and storms cease come Saturday, March 14, which only has a 20% chance of showers after 11 a.m. However, winds could continue to gust as high as 28 mph.

While the area will get a reprieve from wet weather likely on Saturday and Sunday, next week could see its return.

Information provided by NWS

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

NWS issues flash flood, severe thunderstorm watch for Kingman
Kingman under flash-flood watch
Flash flood watch, winter weather advisory for Kingman
Flash flood watch for Kingman area remains in effect
Dig out your umbrellas: Kingman could see rain, thunderstorms this week
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State