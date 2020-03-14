OFFERS
Column: COVID-19 can be avoided without canceling high school sporting events in Kingman

Many professional and college sports teams debated holding games without fans before deciding to postpone or cancel the events. Could Kingman be next and Southside Park, above, be one of the places to hold games without fans? The Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Executive Board meets at 9 a.m. Monday, March 16 to figure that out. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: March 14, 2020 7:20 p.m.

I’ve been a sports fan for longer than I can remember and the affect that coronavirus is having on the teams I love is a difficult pill to swallow.

Whether it be the San Diego State men’s basketball team, the San Francisco Giants or even NASCAR, I need my sports fix. It hasn’t even been a few days and I’m already having withdrawals.

I know some will say that there are other things to do or watch, but you’re telling that to a person who’s written about sports since he was a freshman in high school.

Sports have always been my passion and my lifeblood and it’s just a different world without them.

Luckily there is some hope that the local prep teams will get to keep playing this season. That is still to be determined as the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Executive Board meets at 9 a.m. Monday to talk more about the issue.

They released a statement Thursday morning saying, “All regular season games and tournaments are under the governance of the member schools and districts. Therefore, the AIA will respect any athletic competition decisions made by those entities in regards to COVID-19.”

Shortly after this, Dysart Unified School District in Phoenix suspended spring sports through March 27, but others such as Kingman Unified School District and Kingman Academy High School are waiting for the AIA’s ruling.

In my opinion, I believe it is safe enough to continue athletic events as there are nowhere near 250 or more fans in attendance at most regular-season games in most areas, including Kingman.

That is the main reason for canceling and postponing many of the major professional sports as the large crowds are a breeding ground for COVID-19.

I know the devil’s advocate would say the athletes are still at risk to transmit the virus to others.

But stopping athletic competition doesn’t guarantee that the athletes won’t transmit the virus to other individuals. The best method of stopping the spread of coronavirus is simply good hygiene.

If you’re sick, stay home. And if you’re not, wash your hands with soap for 20 seconds or use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

It’s as simple as that.

The other issue is close contact, but they say that’s only a problem when individuals are coughing or sneezing. You can’t get the virus by just being touched by someone. It’s transmitted by respiratory droplets from someone who isn’t using common courtesy and covering their mouth.

It can also be passed to you via a hand shake, but only if you touch your mouth or nose without washing your hands first.

So the key solution to all of this is practicing good hygiene and the virus can be avoided.

Nevertheless, I know there are two sides as with any controversial issue. This is my view and I respect whatever side you want to take.

But in my opinion, the most important thing is looking at both sides of the issue and not jumping to a conclusion when it may not necessarily prevent anything bad from happening.

Hopefully the AIA follows that motto and makes a fair ruling Monday morning.

