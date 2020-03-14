Kingman Diet Center Tip of the Week: Dealing with stress

Stressful events can lead to eating behaviors that hinder our weight-loss efforts.

Hi, this is Eunice from Diet Center. Do you ever find yourself swamped with phone calls, behind on projects, late for meetings, or having computer problems? When these problems occur, do you then find yourself snacking or rushing through a delivered lunch at your desk, complaining about work during your lunch hour, or skipping lunch all together?

You may find yourself snacking or ordering high-calorie, high-carbohydrate foods that increase serotonin levels (a hormone that makes us feel good). Not consuming a balance of complex carbohydrates, proteins and fats can cause a spike in insulin levels, increase our appetite, and causing us to overeat. Also, if you eat at your desk, you’re probably focusing on work instead of focusing on consuming healthy foods and proper portion sizes.

Venting during lunch increases stress hormones. This may cause us to crave high carbohydrate foods; and lose focus on what and how much we eat. Instead, try to eat lunch with someone who can distract you from the stressful situation and make you laugh.

Skipping lunch also increases stress, which can lead to overeating later due to being overly hungry.

According to past studies, consuming several servings of food (smaller meals throughout the day) versus one large portion can help us eat less. For example, one study observed people served larger portions of lasagna. Then they served the same people smaller portions and allowed them to get up for more. They discovered that the people consumed more food when they were served larger portions.

In another study, some people were served large buckets of popcorn and others were served smaller buckets. The people with larger buckets consumed 40% to 50% more than the people who had smaller buckets, because we may not stop eating when we feel full or recognize that we are full until the entire portion we were served is finished.

Stress is a common culprit of unhealthy eating behaviors. While stressful events at work may be out of our control, learning to handle them can help us stay in control of our weight.

Thank you for reading Diet Center's tip of the week.