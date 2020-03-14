Kingman Softball Association to host annual meeting Wednesday, March 18

KINGMAN – It’s that time of year again as the Kingman Softball Association is scheduled to hold its annual open meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18 at the Frontier Communications Building, 3405 Northern Ave.

The agenda includes board member introductions as well as early sponsor sign-ups for $350 if paid by April 1.

The price increases to $400 after that or until the limit is reached, which is 42 mens teams and 48 co-ed teams.

Insurance won’t be provided by the league and team registration dates vary, with the first set for 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21 and the final one scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, April 4.

There is a mandatory coach’s meeting scheduled for each league at the crow’s nest at Centennial Park.

The men’s meeting is at 6 p.m. Monday, April 6, while the co-ed meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 8.

If a representative from your team is not present at the meeting, the league will place your team in whatever division they see fit.

League play begins May 4 and game times are 6:30 p.m., 7:40 p.m. and 8:50 p.m. at Centennial Park.

For those interested in becoming an umpire, contact Tee Acuna at 928-377-0778.

Information provided by the Kingman Softball Association