Kingman Softball Association to host annual meeting Wednesday, March 18

It’s almost time to play ball and the Kingman Softball Association is preparing for that with its annual open meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18 at the Frontier Communications Building, 3405 Northern Ave. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 14, 2020 7:18 p.m.

KINGMAN – It’s that time of year again as the Kingman Softball Association is scheduled to hold its annual open meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18 at the Frontier Communications Building, 3405 Northern Ave.

The agenda includes board member introductions as well as early sponsor sign-ups for $350 if paid by April 1.

The price increases to $400 after that or until the limit is reached, which is 42 mens teams and 48 co-ed teams.

Insurance won’t be provided by the league and team registration dates vary, with the first set for 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21 and the final one scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, April 4.

There is a mandatory coach’s meeting scheduled for each league at the crow’s nest at Centennial Park.

The men’s meeting is at 6 p.m. Monday, April 6, while the co-ed meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 8.

If a representative from your team is not present at the meeting, the league will place your team in whatever division they see fit.

League play begins May 4 and game times are 6:30 p.m., 7:40 p.m. and 8:50 p.m. at Centennial Park.

For those interested in becoming an umpire, contact Tee Acuna at 928-377-0778.

Information provided by the Kingman Softball Association

