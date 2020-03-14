Obituary | Dain Allen Williams

On Feb. 20, 2020, Dain Allen Williams passed away at his home in Oatman, Arizona and is now with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Dain came into this world July 27, 1975 in Show Low/Lakeside, Arizona then called Snowflake, Arizona his home town. He traveled with his family from Florida to Arizona through his 44 years on Earth where he made many friends, memories and family.

He graduated from River Valley High School, Class of 1995, and was a very active member of his car club, Seductive Arizona, which he joined after high school (and was informally adopted by Don-o and Trish).

While living in Arizona, he found a passion for auto body work and various forms of art which drove him to later graduate from Mohave Community College’s collision and body repair program.

Dain is preceded in death by his grandfather, Joe “Papa Joe” Williams; grandmother, Stella “Granny” William; father, Bruce Wayne Williams; mother, Susan Ann Williams; and cousin, Rikki Rachele Williams. Dain is survived by his wife, Jessica Williams; stepson, Nick Barnes; sister, Mitzi Williams; brother, Chaun Williams I; and multiple aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He will be dearly missed and many will cherish the friendship and love he left.

Services and announcements are pending.