OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, March 16
Weather  62.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Club for YOUth, day care centers remain open

The club is not currently taking new members, but remains open for current members. (Club for YOUth courtesy photo)

The club is not currently taking new members, but remains open for current members. (Club for YOUth courtesy photo)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: March 16, 2020 10:21 a.m.

KINGMAN – The Club for YOUth is taking things day-by-day and remains open for members, which seems to be a theme for many area daycares.

Club CEO Bill Ward explained that he has a meeting with his board of directors at the end of each day. At that meeting, Ward and his directors discuss daily developments in the coronavirus situation and how the club should respond.

Safety precautions are also being taken. Ward said that everyone must sanitize their hands before entering the club. Each program area sees sanitation efforts prior to and after the program.

The water fountain is closed as well, and children have been urged, even more than usual, to keep their hands to themselves and to not touch their faces.

The club, 301 N. 1st St., is not currently taking new members, but remains open for current members.

A check of other local day care centers’ Facebook pages reveals that many remain open, but are also taking safety and sanitation precautions. For definitive precautions and information, parents should check with their respective daycare providers.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Club for YOUth to begin tutoring service
Same club, different name: Boys and Girls Club changes to Club for Youth
A Club for the Kingman Community: The Club for YOUth has short-term plans for a school and rec center
She covered Mr. Freeze’s mobile and dressed Poison Ivy, now she’ll be teaching The Club for YOUth how to sew
Club for YOUth helps Kingman raise its kids
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State