Club for YOUth, day care centers remain open

KINGMAN – The Club for YOUth is taking things day-by-day and remains open for members, which seems to be a theme for many area daycares.



Club CEO Bill Ward explained that he has a meeting with his board of directors at the end of each day. At that meeting, Ward and his directors discuss daily developments in the coronavirus situation and how the club should respond.

Safety precautions are also being taken. Ward said that everyone must sanitize their hands before entering the club. Each program area sees sanitation efforts prior to and after the program.

The water fountain is closed as well, and children have been urged, even more than usual, to keep their hands to themselves and to not touch their faces.

The club, 301 N. 1st St., is not currently taking new members, but remains open for current members.

A check of other local day care centers’ Facebook pages reveals that many remain open, but are also taking safety and sanitation precautions. For definitive precautions and information, parents should check with their respective daycare providers.