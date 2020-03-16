OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, March 16
Weather  62.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman cancels staff travel, meetings through April

Kingman City Council has canceled its April meetings over coronavirus concerns. A shorted council session is slated for Tuesday, March 17 at 5 p.m. (Miner file photo)

Kingman City Council has canceled its April meetings over coronavirus concerns. A shorted council session is slated for Tuesday, March 17 at 5 p.m. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: March 16, 2020 2:17 p.m.

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman will still hold the council meeting set for Tuesday, March 17, but all council and city commission meetings have been canceled for the month of April due to coronavirus concerns.

According to city Public Affairs Coordinator Coleen Haines, a number of items have been cut from Tuesday’s meeting agenda in an effort to limit the length of the meeting and the number of attendees. This should enable the city to stay in conformance with social distancing direction from the state and the federal Centers for Disease Control.

Tuesday’s consent agenda – a list of items that are voted on without discussion - will remain as is, and Chief Jakes Rhoades of the Kingman Fire Department will still give a planned report on emergency management. Council will also go into executive session to discuss the Rancho Santa Fe traffic interchange as well.

However, all items under old and new business will be pushed to the May 5 meeting. Council may hold special meetings during that time to address timely business. The one commission that may need to meet, depending on scheduled business, is the Municipal Utilities Commission.

Residents should also keep in mind that Kingman City Council meetings can be watched online by following directions on the city’s website at https://www.cityofkingman.gov/.

City departments will remain open on regular operating hours for now, but all staff travel has been canceled through April. First responders continue to serve the community, but are following CDC guidelines and making adjustments to the number of people who respond to incidents.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Low numbers cut city P&Z options
8th Street underpass project on Kingman council agenda
Traffic cameras on council agenda wouldn’t be used for red-light enforcement
Tax hikes return to agenda
Economic development at the forefront of tonight’s city council meeting
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State