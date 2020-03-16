Kingman cancels staff travel, meetings through April

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman will still hold the council meeting set for Tuesday, March 17, but all council and city commission meetings have been canceled for the month of April due to coronavirus concerns.

According to city Public Affairs Coordinator Coleen Haines, a number of items have been cut from Tuesday’s meeting agenda in an effort to limit the length of the meeting and the number of attendees. This should enable the city to stay in conformance with social distancing direction from the state and the federal Centers for Disease Control.

Tuesday’s consent agenda – a list of items that are voted on without discussion - will remain as is, and Chief Jakes Rhoades of the Kingman Fire Department will still give a planned report on emergency management. Council will also go into executive session to discuss the Rancho Santa Fe traffic interchange as well.

However, all items under old and new business will be pushed to the May 5 meeting. Council may hold special meetings during that time to address timely business. The one commission that may need to meet, depending on scheduled business, is the Municipal Utilities Commission.

Residents should also keep in mind that Kingman City Council meetings can be watched online by following directions on the city’s website at https://www.cityofkingman.gov/.



City departments will remain open on regular operating hours for now, but all staff travel has been canceled through April. First responders continue to serve the community, but are following CDC guidelines and making adjustments to the number of people who respond to incidents.

