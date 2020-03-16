Kingman cancels staff travel, meetings through April
KINGMAN – The City of Kingman will still hold the council meeting set for Tuesday, March 17, but all council and city commission meetings have been canceled for the month of April due to coronavirus concerns.
According to city Public Affairs Coordinator Coleen Haines, a number of items have been cut from Tuesday’s meeting agenda in an effort to limit the length of the meeting and the number of attendees. This should enable the city to stay in conformance with social distancing direction from the state and the federal Centers for Disease Control.
Tuesday’s consent agenda – a list of items that are voted on without discussion - will remain as is, and Chief Jakes Rhoades of the Kingman Fire Department will still give a planned report on emergency management. Council will also go into executive session to discuss the Rancho Santa Fe traffic interchange as well.
However, all items under old and new business will be pushed to the May 5 meeting. Council may hold special meetings during that time to address timely business. The one commission that may need to meet, depending on scheduled business, is the Municipal Utilities Commission.
Residents should also keep in mind that Kingman City Council meetings can be watched online by following directions on the city’s website at https://www.cityofkingman.gov/.
City departments will remain open on regular operating hours for now, but all staff travel has been canceled through April. First responders continue to serve the community, but are following CDC guidelines and making adjustments to the number of people who respond to incidents.
- Mohave County resident exposed to coronavirus on cruise ship will self-quarantine at home
- Law enforcement activity on Stockton Hill Road in Kingman
- One resident to be self-quarantined, but no confirmed coronavirus cases in Mohave County
- Golden Valley woman charged with ‘cruel mistreatment of an animal’
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Mohave County seeks Society of Civil Engineers’ landmark designation for Route 66
- Traffic detection camera installation starts March 9 in Kingman
- Kingman woman arrested on suspicion of endangerment, other felonies
- Dig out your umbrellas: Kingman could see rain, thunderstorms this week
- Downwinders of Mohave County: Federal legislators push to bring justice and financial compensation to victims of nuclear testing
- Mohave County resident exposed to coronavirus on cruise ship will self-quarantine at home
- Law enforcement activity on Stockton Hill Road in Kingman
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- One resident to be self-quarantined, but no confirmed coronavirus cases in Mohave County
- Suspects arrested after $12M drug seizure in Kingman released on their own recognizance
- Up, up and away: Balloon festival planned for Kingman
- Multiple-vehicle collision on Topeka Street Wed., March 4
- Bullhead police seize $12 million worth of cocaine, methamphetamine near Kingman
- Obituary
- Golden Valley woman charged with ‘cruel mistreatment of an animal’
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: