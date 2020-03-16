KPD responds to bomb threat at Kingman Walmart

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department responded to a bomb threat at the Walmart located at 3396 Stockton Hill Road on Sunday, March 15.

According to Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper, the call came in Sunday afternoon. However, specifics regarding the incident weren’t immediately available. Store management conducted a sweep of the property before allowing customers to re-enter the store.

KPD currently has no suspect information.

Anyone with information is urged to contact KPD by calling 928-753-2191, or report anonymously to Mohave Silent Witness by calling 928-753-1234, or report tips online at www.kinganpolice.com by clicking on “Give A Tip.”

Information provided by KPD