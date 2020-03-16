OFFERS
KRMC implements precautionary visitor restrictions

New visiting restrictions are in place at Kingman Regional Medical Center campuses to help combat the spread of the coronavirus. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 16, 2020 10:13 a.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center has implemented new visiting restrictions in an effort to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The new restrictions apply to both the KRMC main campus, 3269 Stockton Hill Road, and the Hualapai Mountain campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Drive.

Visitation hours will now be from 8–10 a.m., and then again from 5–7 p.m. Visitation is limited to immediate family members and legal representatives, according to a KRMC news release.

All visitors will be screened for COVID-9 exposure prior to entering areas of patient care, with the screening entailing questions regarding symptoms and travel history. Visitors who meet screening criteria for exposure will not be permitted.

Also, hospital patients can have no more than two visitors at a time. Emergency Department patients can have no more than one visitor at a time. Children under the age of 12 are not permitted to visit patients.

Those who feel sick, especially with cold and flu-like symptoms, will not be permitted to visit.

Patients in isolation for any type of infection, such as for the flu or a wound, cannot receive visitors. KRMC explained in a news release that contact with an isolation patient requires wearing a mask, gown and gloves. Due to a national shortage of those materials, KRMC will conserve them for health care workers caring for the patients.

All visitors must thoroughly clean their hands and remain in the patient’s room as much as possible to reduce contact with others, KRMC advised. The new measures will remain in effect until further notice.

Information provided by KRMC

