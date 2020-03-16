OFFERS
Mohave County Health Director: Coronavirus is “probably” already in the community

Mohave County Health Director Denise Burley said all tests have come back negatively, but the coronavirus is "probobly" already present in the county. (Miner file photo)

Mohave County Health Director Denise Burley said all tests have come back negatively, but the coronavirus is "probobly" already present in the county. (Miner file photo)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: March 16, 2020 5:39 p.m.

KINGMAN – County Health Director Denise Burley said Monday, March 16 that the coronavirus is “probably” already in our community. She recommended not permitting gatherings over 50 people.

“We can all fully admit that it’s probably in our community and it’s just not been (discovered) yet,” Burley said at the Monday, March 16 Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Testing is occurring, she said. Burley said eight county residents have been tested. Six test came back negative, and the results from two are still pending.

“We know we have a higher risk population due to the number of (older) folks in our community,” Burley said. “When we are talking about communities with younger populations, it is not much of an issue. But with the number of older folks in our community, often with underlying health issues, it won’t take much to see the spread.”

The “no gatherings over 50 people” recommendation comes from the Centers for Disease Control and the Arizona Department of Health Services.

She advised the supervisors to deny all special event permits for the next two months or at least to make sure the organizers are aware that the county gives special event permits under the condition that they can be revoked later.

