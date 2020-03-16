OFFERS
Polls open at 6 a.m. March 17 despite Coronavirus concerns

Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert said Monday that Arizona’s Presidential Preference Election will be held Tuesday as planned. Registered Democrats may vote from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 37 polling places. (Miner file photo)

Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert said Monday that Arizona’s Presidential Preference Election will be held Tuesday as planned. Registered Democrats may vote from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 37 polling places. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: March 16, 2020 1:17 p.m.

KINGMAN – Some states are postponing their Democratic primaries, but Arizona, along with Illinois, Florida and Ohio, will proceed on Tuesday, March 17, according to plan, and despite the national health emergency stemming from the coronavirus outbreak.

About 22,000 Mohave County residents are registered as Democrats and eligible to vote in the Arizona Presidential Preference Election. There will be 37 polling places open where residents can vote from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Will the coronavirus impact voter turnout?

“Maybe,” Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert said Monday, the day before the election.

“We simply ask voters to use the same precautions they would use in their everyday life,” Tempert said.

Tempert said no special precautions are being taken, noting hand sanitizer and sanitary wipes are currently impossible to purchase, and would be difficult to distribute across the fifth-biggest county in the U.S.

One registered Democrat who called the election office told the Miner that she will stay home instead of voting because special preventive measures will not be in place at her polling place.

“Couldn’t they have planned ahead three weeks ago,” asked the voter, noting she is in a high-risk group for the coronavirus. “They’ve got nothing in place. How come they didn’t plan for it? How do they expect the elderly to vote?”

“People need to use their best judgment,” Tempert advised.

Tempert said poll workers are prepared, and elections workers will be in place to process the vote.

The Arizona Republican Party chose not to hold a Presidential Preference Election this year, and is backing incumbent GOP President Donald Trump.

