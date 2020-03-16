Senior center closed, situation to be reassessed March 30
KINGMAN – The Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center at 1776 Airway Ave. closed Monday, March 16, and will remain closed until the end of the month or longer.
“Originally, we were planning just to modify our cleaning processes and make sure people wash their hands,” said Debera Daugherty, the center’s executive director. “But with the coronavirus escalating, we are following what other centers in Mohave County do.”
The senior center will be closed for at least two weeks.
“On March 30, we will reassess the situation and either open or remain close,” Daugherty said.
She assured The Miner that no cases of coronavirus had been detected and the measures are purely preventive. The center is utilized primarily by older residents, who are most vulnerable to becoming seriously ill from the coronavirus.
The center’s complete calendar of events through the end of the month has been canceled, but Daugherty said she hopes some events, such as the Spring Craft Fair that would have taken place on March 28, will be rescheduled.
