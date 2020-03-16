Take a personal journey at 'The Sacred Everyday' workshop, Thursday, March 19
Originally Published: March 16, 2020 9:30 a.m.
“The Sacred Everyday” workshop is being hosted at ArtHub, 402 E. Beale St. in Kingman from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 19.
Lesley Tipton will be your guide as you take stock of where you are, determine what you want out of your life and map our your own personal growth journey and rhythm by finding the pockets of time hidden within the existing rhythm of your day. Lesley will also dive a little deeper into some of her favorite personal growth strategies.
Cost is $15 per person. Click here to register and for more information.
