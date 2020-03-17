Grocery stores in Kingman amend hours of operation
KINGMAN – Local grocery stores, where some staples such as toilet paper and items like hand sanitizer can be hard to find, are temporarily changing their hours of operation in response to the coronavirus.
Both Safeway locations, 3125 Stockton Hill Road and 3970 Stockton Hill Road, have temporary operating hours of 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Walmart, 3396 Stockton Hill Road, listed temporary hours of operation of 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Smith’s Food and Drug, which is located at 3490 Stockton Hill Road, has announced operating hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. until further notice.
Bashas’ supermarket, located at 3360 E. Andy Devine Ave., will open its doors from 5–6 a.m. on Wednesdays for anyone customers who are age 65 and older.
