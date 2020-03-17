Kingman dispatchers are asking coronavirus questions

KINGMAN – Kingman Dispatch has begun utilizing a specific questionnaire in order to screen all callers desiring or requiring an in-person response from police, fire or ambulance personnel.

The City of Kingman wrote in a news release that callers will be advised that the questions are for the protection of first responders.

They will be asked about coronavirus symptoms such as a body temperature greater than or equal to 100.4 degrees; fever; chills; difficulty breathing or shortness of breath; persistent cough; or any other new respiratory problems like persistent sneezing, wheezing or congestion.

Callers will also be asked about their travel history and patient contact history.

Those questions include whether anyone in the household has traveled in the past 14 days, and if so, to what location; has anyone in the household had contact with a person who has traveled from a known infected area in the past 14 days; and if someone in the household has had contact with someone with a flu-like illness.

“If there are any ‘Yes’ answers to the questions above, the dispatch will give the instruction ‘From now on, don’t allow anyone to come in close contact with him or her unless wearing appropriate personal protective equipment,” the city wrote.

Callers experiencing non-emergency situations will be asked if they are willing to speak with someone over the phone. Those who request contact by phone will not require screening.

Information provided by the City of Kingman