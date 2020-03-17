OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, March 17
Weather  43.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman dispatchers are asking coronavirus questions

The City of Kingman Dispatch Center is now asking callers questions related to the coronavirus in an attempt to protect first responders. (Miner file photo)

The City of Kingman Dispatch Center is now asking callers questions related to the coronavirus in an attempt to protect first responders. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 17, 2020 6:47 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Dispatch has begun utilizing a specific questionnaire in order to screen all callers desiring or requiring an in-person response from police, fire or ambulance personnel.

The City of Kingman wrote in a news release that callers will be advised that the questions are for the protection of first responders.

They will be asked about coronavirus symptoms such as a body temperature greater than or equal to 100.4 degrees; fever; chills; difficulty breathing or shortness of breath; persistent cough; or any other new respiratory problems like persistent sneezing, wheezing or congestion.

Callers will also be asked about their travel history and patient contact history.

Those questions include whether anyone in the household has traveled in the past 14 days, and if so, to what location; has anyone in the household had contact with a person who has traveled from a known infected area in the past 14 days; and if someone in the household has had contact with someone with a flu-like illness.

“If there are any ‘Yes’ answers to the questions above, the dispatch will give the instruction ‘From now on, don’t allow anyone to come in close contact with him or her unless wearing appropriate personal protective equipment,” the city wrote.

Callers experiencing non-emergency situations will be asked if they are willing to speak with someone over the phone. Those who request contact by phone will not require screening.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Virus: KRMC, partners are prepared
Help Them Help You | Emergency dispatchers must gather specific information from callers before help can arrive
US to screen airline passengers from Chine for new illness
Arizona Attorney General’s office warns of friends-and-family scam
911 dispatchers launch new, improved system today
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State