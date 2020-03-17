Kingman Mayor Jen Miles expected to sign Declaration of Local Emergency
KINGMAN – Kingman Mayor Jen Miles was expected to sign a Declaration of Local Emergency at the city council meeting held last night, Tuesday, March 17.
“The declaration states the powers, functions and duties of the emergency organization of the City of Kingman are prescribed by State Law, by Ordinances, and Resolutions of City of Kingman,” the city wrote in a news release. “Citizens are urged to cooperate with this emergency declaration and, to every degree possible, abide by the safety announcements, advisories and restrictions established by the County Health Emergency Operations Center and to cooperate with the community's public safety agencies and emergency services personnel.”
The city continued by saying it supports precautionary measures related to the virus, and that its impacts “threaten public health and safety and the economic recovery of Kingman.”
“This local declaration of emergency will help ensure the economic recovery of Kingman and curtail the imminent impact on numerous homes and business in Kingman,” wrote Coleen Haines, city public affairs coordinator.
The city is following recommended guidelines from the Arizona Department of Health Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is working to limit public gatherings and is actively encouraging the public to practice social distancing. Haines noted that the CDC recommends no events of 10 or more people for the next eight weeks. People are asked to avoid gyms, bars, clubs, movie theaters and dine-in restaurants. However, patrons can continue supporting local businesses through pickup and delivery orders.
City facilities will remain open for now, but programs, events and activities not deemed essential will be suspended until further notice. Additional details on suspended programs and events will come at a later date, the city wrote.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
