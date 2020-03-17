OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, March 17
Weather  43.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Mayor Jen Miles expected to sign Declaration of Local Emergency

Kingman Mayor Jen Miles was expected to sign a Declaration of Local Emergency at the city council meeting on Tuesday, March 17. (Miner file photo)

Kingman Mayor Jen Miles was expected to sign a Declaration of Local Emergency at the city council meeting on Tuesday, March 17. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 17, 2020 6:43 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Mayor Jen Miles was expected to sign a Declaration of Local Emergency at the city council meeting held last night, Tuesday, March 17.

“The declaration states the powers, functions and duties of the emergency organization of the City of Kingman are prescribed by State Law, by Ordinances, and Resolutions of City of Kingman,” the city wrote in a news release. “Citizens are urged to cooperate with this emergency declaration and, to every degree possible, abide by the safety announcements, advisories and restrictions established by the County Health Emergency Operations Center and to cooperate with the community's public safety agencies and emergency services personnel.”

The city continued by saying it supports precautionary measures related to the virus, and that its impacts “threaten public health and safety and the economic recovery of Kingman.”

“This local declaration of emergency will help ensure the economic recovery of Kingman and curtail the imminent impact on numerous homes and business in Kingman,” wrote Coleen Haines, city public affairs coordinator.

The city is following recommended guidelines from the Arizona Department of Health Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is working to limit public gatherings and is actively encouraging the public to practice social distancing. Haines noted that the CDC recommends no events of 10 or more people for the next eight weeks. People are asked to avoid gyms, bars, clubs, movie theaters and dine-in restaurants. However, patrons can continue supporting local businesses through pickup and delivery orders.

City facilities will remain open for now, but programs, events and activities not deemed essential will be suspended until further notice. Additional details on suspended programs and events will come at a later date, the city wrote.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Councilman Stuart Yocum suspends re-election campaign
Kingman sets principles, priorities for 2020 legislative session
Area Republicans to host multiple events this week
New LED streetlights meet Kingman’s dark sky criteria
5 things to know about the City Council meeting tonight
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State