Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, March 17
Weather  43.0° weather icon
Mohave County electric utilities work with customers amidst coronavirus concerns

Mohave Electric Cooperative and UniSource Energy Services are providing alternative payment options and payment extensions, respectively, for customers in light of the coronavirus situation. (file photo)

Originally Published: March 17, 2020 6:41 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave Electric Cooperative and UniSource Energy Services are providing alternative payment options and payment extensions, respectively, for customers in light of the coronavirus situation.

UniSource said in an effort to assist the community, it will provide customers affected with payment extensions or assistance opportunities.

“We stand ready to help customers affected by this pandemic with payment extensions or enrollment in short-term assistance and bill discount programs,” UniSource continued. “We know some customers could face financial challenges because of this public health threat, so we are suspending service disconnections and late fees until further notice.”

For UniSource payment options, go to https://www.uesaz.com/pay-my-bill/.

MEC is encouraging members to use payment options that don’t involve personal contact.

“With the well-being of our members a priority, and the thought of containing the spread of the virus, we recommend our members use other available options,” said Rick Campos, chief operating officer at MEC. “Social distancing is a practice encouraged by the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

Members can create or use existing SmartHub accounts to pay their bills either online or through the mobile application. Bills can also be paid by phone via Member Services at 928-763-1100. Select Option 4, or use the IVR automated system by calling 877-371-9379. Membership applications can also be filled out online. Those applications can be printed out, signed and either emailed to mservices@mohaveelectric.com or faxed to 928-763-7357.

Disconnects, billing questions and payment arrangements can be addressed through Member Services.

Visit MEC’s website, www.mohaveelectric.com and Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/mohaveelectriccoop/ for updated information.

UniSource wrote on its website that it is coordinating with state and local authorities to comply with directives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in regards to coronavirus.

“Like many employers, we’ve taken action to limit unnecessary risks of exposure, including restricting travel, canceling less-critical gatherings and requiring sick employees to remain home in line with CDC guidelines,” UniSource wrote. “We know we play a critical role in our community and are prepared to continue in that capacity through any contingency that may arise.”

Information provided by MEC and UniSource

