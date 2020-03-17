Mohave County Health Director: ‘Seek help only if you have extreme symptoms’

KINGMAN – A Mohave County resident who was on the Grand Princess curise ship is still on a military base, and never returned home.

And at press time there were no identified coronavirus cases in Mohave County.

As of March 17, the county had tested eight people.

Six tests came back negative, and the results from two others are still pending, according to Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley.

“There have been a lot of questions around testing,” Burley said during the emergency meeting on the coronavirus the county called on Monday afternoon.

The county is still using certain criteria before it allows for the test to be administered.

They include both fever, respiratory problems and a good reason, like international travel or contact with someone who has the virus), said Mohave County Public Health Department Nursing Services Manager Lynne Valentine

Since recently, testing is available via a number of commercial labs (Mayo Clinic, Sonora Quest and Lab Corp), and those tests are not reported to the county, unless the patient would test positive for coronavirus.

Some health providers might choose to use a commercial lab instead of the Arizona State Health Laboratory that is conducting testing for the county.

But Public Health officials don’t want everybody to attempt to get tested.

“If you are sick, stay home,” Burley called the public. “Seek help only if you have extreme symptoms.”