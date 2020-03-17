OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, March 17
Weather  43.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County Supervisors discuss how to address possible virus outbreak

Buildings at the Mohave County Fairgrounds could be utilized as an overflow for patients if a coronavirus outbreak occurs in Mohave County, Mohave County Supervisor Gary Watson said on Monday, March 16. (Photo by Casey Jones/Kingman Miner)

Buildings at the Mohave County Fairgrounds could be utilized as an overflow for patients if a coronavirus outbreak occurs in Mohave County, Mohave County Supervisor Gary Watson said on Monday, March 16. (Photo by Casey Jones/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: March 17, 2020 5:41 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County’s emergency meeting on coronavirus on Monday, March 16 came as a reaction to an unforeseen combination of circumstances, which called for an immediate action, said County Attorney Ryan Esplin on Monday, March 16.

“In this instance, we have a waterfall of unforeseen ... circumstances that have been happening almost one after another, necessitating this meeting,” he said.

The county was taken by surprise by the fast pace of new information and recommendations from national and state health officials, which all came out on Sunday, Esplin said, noting time is of of essence.

Mohave County Health Director Denise Burley also spoke on the fluid nature of decisions and the difficulty providing such rapid updates. For that matter, a few minutes after the meeting started on Monday afternoon, the White House modified the recommendation of banning gatherings of over 50 people to 10 people, as supervisors recognized, reading from their phones.

“We are having trouble getting information out,” said Burley, who brought with her the whole Public Health Department team to explain what to expect now. “We are trying to be this science-based, trusted source of information, but we are competing with other sources,” she said.

Burley said Public Health is looking to open a calling center and utilize those county employees who are freed up by the school closure to pick up the phone.

As Public Health Director, Burley has a legal power to put any county resident into a quarantine, but she hopes people will be voluntarily cooperating with further instructions of social distancing

“There is a likelihood that the disease is already in our community and that there are people walking with it,” she said.

Supervisor Gary Watson of District 1 inquired about a large inventory of hand sanitizers and blankets that the county amassed years ago, and learned that they are still here and ready to be utilized.

Watson also acknowledged that if the county would experience a pandemic and run out of hospital beds, buildings in the Mohave County Fairgrounds would be a place to house an overflow of patients.

If necessary, the county could open an Emergency Operation Center, said Mohave County Emergency Services Coordinator Mike Browning.

“There is one county in the state that is implementing this already,” he said. “But normally, there’s a wait until there is an actual threat in the community.”

The EOC would be established in the Sheriff’s Office, at the Public Works Department or at the Development Services Department. It would utilize internal staff and outside partners like fire districts and the American Red Cross to coordinate response needs.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Mohave County Supervisors approve Loyalty Parade permit for Oatman
Mohave County Health Director: Coronavirus is “probably” already in the community
Mohave County Health Director: ‘Seek help only if you have extreme symptoms’
Mohave County may update emergency plan March 16
One resident to be self-quarantined, but no confirmed coronavirus cases in Mohave County
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State