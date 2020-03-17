Mohave County Supervisors discuss how to address possible virus outbreak

KINGMAN – Mohave County’s emergency meeting on coronavirus on Monday, March 16 came as a reaction to an unforeseen combination of circumstances, which called for an immediate action, said County Attorney Ryan Esplin on Monday, March 16.

“In this instance, we have a waterfall of unforeseen ... circumstances that have been happening almost one after another, necessitating this meeting,” he said.

The county was taken by surprise by the fast pace of new information and recommendations from national and state health officials, which all came out on Sunday, Esplin said, noting time is of of essence.





Mohave County Health Director Denise Burley also spoke on the fluid nature of decisions and the difficulty providing such rapid updates. For that matter, a few minutes after the meeting started on Monday afternoon, the White House modified the recommendation of banning gatherings of over 50 people to 10 people, as supervisors recognized, reading from their phones.



“We are having trouble getting information out,” said Burley, who brought with her the whole Public Health Department team to explain what to expect now. “We are trying to be this science-based, trusted source of information, but we are competing with other sources,” she said.

Burley said Public Health is looking to open a calling center and utilize those county employees who are freed up by the school closure to pick up the phone.

As Public Health Director, Burley has a legal power to put any county resident into a quarantine, but she hopes people will be voluntarily cooperating with further instructions of social distancing

“There is a likelihood that the disease is already in our community and that there are people walking with it,” she said.

Supervisor Gary Watson of District 1 inquired about a large inventory of hand sanitizers and blankets that the county amassed years ago, and learned that they are still here and ready to be utilized.

Watson also acknowledged that if the county would experience a pandemic and run out of hospital beds, buildings in the Mohave County Fairgrounds would be a place to house an overflow of patients.

If necessary, the county could open an Emergency Operation Center, said Mohave County Emergency Services Coordinator Mike Browning.

“There is one county in the state that is implementing this already,” he said. “But normally, there’s a wait until there is an actual threat in the community.”



The EOC would be established in the Sheriff’s Office, at the Public Works Department or at the Development Services Department. It would utilize internal staff and outside partners like fire districts and the American Red Cross to coordinate response needs.