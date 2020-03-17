OFFERS
Tue, March 17
Obituary | Marvin Smith

Marvin Smith

Marvin Smith

Originally Published: March 17, 2020 5:56 p.m.

Marvin Smith, 77, lost his fight with cancer Dec. 12, 2019. He was the husband of Jackie Smith. They shared 16 years of marriage and 31 years of friendship.

He was born in Beaver, Oklahoma on Oct. 10, 1942. He is survived by his wife, Jackie Smith; daughters, Regina (Frank) Barrea and Rhonda (Jason) Davis; stepsons David Jones, Todd Anthony, Jim, John and Jeff Mcgrew; and stepdaughter, Renee Bissel. He is also survived by his sister, Darlene Pawlak; brother-in-law, Harry; niece, Cheryl (Keith) Hubbard; nephew, Rodger (Della) Smith; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Marvin loved to hunt, fish and camp. He also enjoyed working in his man cave/garage and spending time with his family and friends. He was loved by many and will be truly missed by all who knew him.

There will be a celebration of life for family and friends, March 21, 2020 at 4818 Christy Drive, Kingman, Arizona at 1 p.m.

