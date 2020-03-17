Obituary | Marvin Smith
Marvin Smith, 77, lost his fight with cancer Dec. 12, 2019. He was the husband of Jackie Smith. They shared 16 years of marriage and 31 years of friendship.
He was born in Beaver, Oklahoma on Oct. 10, 1942. He is survived by his wife, Jackie Smith; daughters, Regina (Frank) Barrea and Rhonda (Jason) Davis; stepsons David Jones, Todd Anthony, Jim, John and Jeff Mcgrew; and stepdaughter, Renee Bissel. He is also survived by his sister, Darlene Pawlak; brother-in-law, Harry; niece, Cheryl (Keith) Hubbard; nephew, Rodger (Della) Smith; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Marvin loved to hunt, fish and camp. He also enjoyed working in his man cave/garage and spending time with his family and friends. He was loved by many and will be truly missed by all who knew him.
There will be a celebration of life for family and friends, March 21, 2020 at 4818 Christy Drive, Kingman, Arizona at 1 p.m.
- Mohave County resident exposed to coronavirus on cruise ship will self-quarantine at home
- One resident to be self-quarantined, but no confirmed coronavirus cases in Mohave County
- Law enforcement activity on Stockton Hill Road in Kingman
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- KPD responds to bomb threat at Kingman Walmart
- Kingman Adoption Spotlight: March 15, 2020: Ashley
- Mohave County Health Director: Coronavirus is “probably” already in the community
- Mohave County Health Director: Coronavirus is “probably” already in the community
- Downwinders of Mohave County: Federal legislators push to bring justice and financial compensation to victims of nuclear testing
- Kingman woman arrested on suspicion of endangerment, other felonies
- Mohave County resident exposed to coronavirus on cruise ship will self-quarantine at home
- One resident to be self-quarantined, but no confirmed coronavirus cases in Mohave County
- Law enforcement activity on Stockton Hill Road in Kingman
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Suspects arrested after $12M drug seizure in Kingman released on their own recognizance
- Up, up and away: Balloon festival planned for Kingman
- Multiple-vehicle collision on Topeka Street Wed., March 4
- Golden Valley woman charged with ‘cruel mistreatment of an animal’
- Bullhead police seize $12 million worth of cocaine, methamphetamine near Kingman
- Obituary
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: