OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, March 17
Weather  58.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

State lawmakers to adopt budget then recess

Arizona senators convened Monday, March 16 with several members absent and a gallery closed to the public as the COVID-19 virus continues to spread. Lawmakers plan to approve the budget, then recess. (Capitol Media Services photo by Howard Fischer)

Arizona senators convened Monday, March 16 with several members absent and a gallery closed to the public as the COVID-19 virus continues to spread. Lawmakers plan to approve the budget, then recess. (Capitol Media Services photo by Howard Fischer)

mugshot photo
By Howard Fischer, for the Miner | azcapmedia
Originally Published: March 17, 2020 9:37 a.m.

PHOENIX - State lawmakers were are to come up with a plan to adopt what might be called a no-frills budget for the coming year and then go home, at least temporarily.

House Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, said Monday the plan would ensure the continued functioning of state agencies for the new fiscal year that begins July 1 if for some reason lawmakers cannot return before then. He also said there are 26 separate and "non-controversial'' bills that would be approved in the next day or two.

"Anything that entails any floor debate or anything, we're just pushing it off,'' Bowers said.

The idea, he told colleagues would be to return, "hopefully soon.'' But he said the delay will give the situation with COVID-19 a chance to settle down.

Some of that, Bowers said, involves getting out test kits. But he also wants a better estimate of what kind of revenues the state will bring in this coming fiscal year, revenue numbers that for the moment are in flux given the effect of the virus on the economy.

And there's something else behind the decision to take a multi-day -- or multi-week -- recess: the lack of enough lawmakers to do the state's business.

"Some of us have underlying health conditions or families,'' Bowers said. And the Republicans have just a one-vote edge in the House.

That same problem exists across the courtyard in the Senate where several lawmakers already had opted to stay away, including two Republicans in what has been a 17-13 chamber.

Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott, said she, too, wants to adopt a basic budget this week. But unlike Bowers, she sees no reason for lawmakers to then go home.

In her case, she said, it comes down to having a spending plan in the can in case there comes a point when there are just too many lawmakers who are sick or unwilling to come to the Capitol to vote. This was, Fann said, government will continue.

But if lawmakers are available, she said there is no reason not to continue with legislative business.

Among the unanswered questions is what beyond the budget lawmakers will approve, including help for those affected. That includes eligibility for unemployment benefits.

Under current law, only those who are laid off through no fault of their own are eligible. But they also need to be actively looking for work to get payments.

That presents problems for those who are home, without pay, because an employer has shuttered due to the virus but will want employees to come back at some future point. And then there are questions about whether anyone who is sick with the virus should be out job hunting.

An aide to Gov. Doug Ducey said the administration is looking at the question.

Earlier Monday representatives of various labor unions and supporters called on the governor and lawmakers to adopt policies designed to protect those affected by the virus, whether directly or the fallout from closures and the hit to the economy.

"We don't have work for the last two weeks, and maybe for the next month,'' said Maria Valdez who has been employed in the banquet services department of the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Phoenix.

"I'm really afraid that I'm not going to be able to pay my mortgage, to pay my bills, to have food for my kids,'' she said. "We're asking for the governor to do something to help a lot of families.''

Adrian DeMoss who works on cleaning common areas around the restaurants at Sky Harbor International Airport told of staffers having work cut to 20 hours a week.

"That affects our insurance,'' he said. "As a 60 year old that really, really frightens me to not have my insurance.''

Rep. Raquel Teran said it would be irresponsible for lawmakers to leave the Capitol without acting on relief.

"We cannot leaves this space without leaving policies that are going to protect our workers,'' she said.

"This is not just about a benefit,'' Teran said. "This is about protecting our families.''

There has been other fallout for the state from the outbreak.

On Monday the American Civil Liberties Union asked a federal judge to order the Department of Corrections and state officials to make certain changes to protect inmates from the spread of the disease.

Attorneys said the problem goes beyond shortages of medical staff. They cited policies they say leave inmates at risk, ranging from charging them for hygiene supplies including soap and designating ethyl-alcohol based hand sanitizer as contraband.

"There is a real and immediate risk that class members incarcerated in Arizona prisons will die or suffer serious medical injuries due to defendants' failure to prepared for the COVID-19 pandemic,'' the lawsuit states.

There was no response from the state agency.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

State lawmakers approved $55 million to deal with COVID-19
COVID-19 could put Arizona Legislature out of session
Ducey: Lawmakers should approve state tax cut despite stock market, tourism declines
New GOP leaders of Arizona Legislature lay out priorities
As virus testing ramps up, Arizona health official says more cases certain
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State