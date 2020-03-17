OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, March 17
Weather  43.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County Supervisors approve Loyalty Parade permit for Oatman

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved a Loyalty Day Parade permit for Oatman despite guidance against large gatherings. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved a Loyalty Day Parade permit for Oatman despite guidance against large gatherings. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: March 17, 2020 5:43 p.m.

KINGMAN – An annual Loyalty Parade on Oatman Highway planned for April 18 became a topic of heated discussion during the Monday, March 16 Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting, which was dominated by the recurring theme of coronavirus.

The item was pulled from the agenda for a separate vote by Chairwoman Jean Bishop of District 4, who voted to follow recommendations made by the Centers for Disease Control, Arizona Department of Health Services, Mohave County Department of Public Health, Mohave County Risk and Emergency Management and County Attorney Ryan Esplin – to stop all gatherings of 50 people or more.

“We should go ahead and approve this,” said Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2. “If there will be a mandate not to gather at that point, the event will not take place, regardless of the permit.”

“This is an outdoor event,” said Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5. “The likelihood of a spread of a disease in an outdoor event is extremely less than in an indoor event.

“Frankly I’m not comfortable with the way that the CDC is handling this,” he continued. “It essentially locks the entire country down because they can’t put a test out correctly.”

While Gould described the safety measures as “antithetical to American freedom,” Public Health Director Denise Burley advised against “mixed-messaging.”

“I understand the economic impact of canceling community events,” she said later the same afternoon during the county’s coronavirus emergency meeting. But we have to make sure people get from us a clear message on social distancing, she added.

The Loyalty Parade permit was granted on the condition that the organizers understand that the event might be canceled.

Bishop and Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3, who called in to both Monday meetings, voted against the Loyalty Parade. Gould, Angius and Watson voted to issue the permit.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Mohave County ponders how to regulate special events
Board of Supervisors select candidate for communication director position
Mohave County hires interim communications director
Mohave County Supervisors to make 2020 appointments
Board of Supervisors: Bishop elected chairwoman for 2020
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State