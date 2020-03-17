Mohave County Supervisors approve Loyalty Parade permit for Oatman

KINGMAN – An annual Loyalty Parade on Oatman Highway planned for April 18 became a topic of heated discussion during the Monday, March 16 Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting, which was dominated by the recurring theme of coronavirus.

The item was pulled from the agenda for a separate vote by Chairwoman Jean Bishop of District 4, who voted to follow recommendations made by the Centers for Disease Control, Arizona Department of Health Services, Mohave County Department of Public Health, Mohave County Risk and Emergency Management and County Attorney Ryan Esplin – to stop all gatherings of 50 people or more.

“We should go ahead and approve this,” said Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2. “If there will be a mandate not to gather at that point, the event will not take place, regardless of the permit.”

“This is an outdoor event,” said Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5. “The likelihood of a spread of a disease in an outdoor event is extremely less than in an indoor event.

“Frankly I’m not comfortable with the way that the CDC is handling this,” he continued. “It essentially locks the entire country down because they can’t put a test out correctly.”

While Gould described the safety measures as “antithetical to American freedom,” Public Health Director Denise Burley advised against “mixed-messaging.”

“I understand the economic impact of canceling community events,” she said later the same afternoon during the county’s coronavirus emergency meeting. But we have to make sure people get from us a clear message on social distancing, she added.

The Loyalty Parade permit was granted on the condition that the organizers understand that the event might be canceled.

Bishop and Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3, who called in to both Monday meetings, voted against the Loyalty Parade. Gould, Angius and Watson voted to issue the permit.