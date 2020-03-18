CITY OF KINGMAN EMERGENCY PROCLAMATION: DECLARATION OF LOCAL EMERGENCY

WHEREAS, A.R.S. § 26-311 authorizes the Mayor of the City of Kingman, Arizona or his/her designee to proclaim the existence or threatened existence of a local emergency when the City of Kingman is affected or likely to be affected by a public calamity; and

WHEREAS, the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China in December 2019, and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) considers this virus to be a significant public health threat that has, and continues to spread globally; and

WHEREAS, the complete clinical picture with regard to COVID-19 is not yet fully understood, reported symptoms and illnesses from COVID-19 range from mild to severe, including fever, coughing, shortness of breath, and illnesses resulting in death; and

WHEREAS, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stated that certain populations face elevated risk and widespread transmission of COVID-19 that would translate into large numbers of people needing medical care at the same time and other critical infrastructure may also be affected; and

WHEREAS, on January 30, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 illness a public health emergency of international concern and on January 31, 2020 the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency due to the COVID-19 illness; and

WHEREAS, on March 11, 2020, the Director-General of the World Health Organization characterized COVID-19 as a pandemic; and

WHEREAS, on March 13, 2020, the President of the United States of America declared a national emergency and that the federal government would make $50 billion in emergency funding to assist state and local governments in preventing the spread of and addressing the effects of COVID-19; and

WHEREAS, prudence requires that precautionary measures be taken proactively due to the widespread nature of COVID-19 and its threat to public health, safety, and welfare as referenced in Arizona Governor Ducey’s Declaration of Emergency, and that impacts from the same threaten public health and safety and the economic recovery of Kingman; and

WHEREAS, on March 16, 2020 the Mohave County Health Emergency

Operations Center was opened in reference to COVID-19 and the Joint

Information Center was established for public information coordination related to COVID-19; and

WHEREAS, the City continues to plan and prepare for event and facility closures, modified staffing plans, work-from-home programs, and enhanced communications to employees to ensure effective Continuity of Operations of City Government through the activation of the City Continuity of Operations Plan; and

WHEREAS, this local declaration of emergency will help ensure the economic recovery of Kingman and curtail the imminent impact on numerous homes and businesses in Kingman; and WHEREAS, the above facts give credence to the conditions of extreme peril and public health emergency; and the declaration of a local emergency will enable the City of Kingman to provide emergency resources, request additional resources and receive mutual aid from other political sub-divisions and entities.

NOW THEREFORE, IT IS HEREBY PROCLAIMED that a local emergency now exists in the City of Kingman, and IT IS FURTHER PROCLAIMED AND ORDERED that during the existence of said local emergency, the powers, functions, and duties of the emergency organization of this City shall be those prescribed by State Law, by Ordinances, and Resolutions of City of Kingman. Citizens are urged to cooperate with this emergency declaration and, to every degree possible, abide by the safety announcements, advisories, and restrictions established by the County Health Emergency Operations Center and to cooperate with the community's public safety agencies and emergency services personnel.

City facilities will remain open for the time being but programs, events, and activities that are not essential will be suspended until further notice. Further details regarding suspended programs, events, and activities will be forthcoming.

Closures of City facilities may occur as needed in the future and the City will monitor those needs on an ongoing basis.

PURSUANT TOA.R.S. §38-431.02, as amended, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the general public that during the declared State of Emergency a possible quorum of the Kingman City Council maybe in attendance during the periodic County Health Emergency Operations Center and incident debriefs, however, no formal discussion/action will be taken by members in their role as the Kingman City Council.

Read the related story here.

Related Stories