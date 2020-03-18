County jail under coronavirus lockout

KINGMAN – Mohave County Jail limited contact with the outside world, shutting down work release programs and in-person visitation, and curtailing transfers.

A female inmate, detained last weekend, is a quarantine, showing some symptoms of what potentially could be the coronavirus, but she was never exposed to the jail population. She will be tested soon, but cannot be released due to being wanted in two other states and a felony case in Mohave County.

All the above information was provided by Don Bischoff in charge of the Sheriff's Office Detention Division, who along with Sheriff Doug Schuster attended and spoke at the county coronavirus emergency meeting

“One thing our inmates don’t have is access to information,” Bischoff said. “They rely on the people they reach out to on the phone and sometimes they get bad, very bad information.”

The jail is keeping the inmate up to speed when it comes to what’s going on, Bischoff continued. It also monitors the phone calls to confirm that they are better informed now.



Within the last week, the jail was cleaned and disinfected. The inmate were advised to keep good hygiene and given an extra bar of soap to wash their hands properly.

Thanks to new screening tool being used to process new inmates, the jail feels secure for now, but is already working with its health provider

“We have a large isolation area if needed” Bischoff said. “And negative pressure rooms.”

The courts are expected to limit their activities as well, postponing cases for 30, 45 and 60 days, which could lead to an inmate increase.

Bischoff said that might result with early releases for lower offenses and looking carefully at each newcomer.