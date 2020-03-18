OFFERS
Empty shelves greet shoppers in Kingman

Customers at Safeway, 3125 Stockton Hill Road, didn't have many options for meat on Wednesday afternoon. However, Nancy Keane, a public affairs and government relations employee with Safeway, said it’s business as usual in terms of truck deliveries. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Kingman Miner)

By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: March 18, 2020 6:21 p.m.

KINGMAN – It’s not surprising to find empty sections of shelves at a number of Kingman grocery stores, but that’s not the case at every one. Brandee Dixon was lucky enough to find what she was looking for Wednesday afternoon at Bashas’ supermarket, 3360 E. Andy Devine Ave.

“There were a couple of things that I needed and I was pleasantly surprised,” Dixon said. “I had ordered some groceries online from Smith’s and they were out of a couple of things that I was actually able to find here. Like mayonnaise, juice and meat. So that was good.”

Dixon’s cart matched those supplies and she wasn’t panicking by buying more than she needed, which is something she hopes other Kingman residents start to do.

“I can understand everybody is a little freaked out, but I think if they just bought what they needed, things would be a little easier for everybody,” Dixon said. “But I think it’s good that stores are opening earlier in the morning for the senior citizens.”

And that measure started at Bashas’ as its doors will open Wednesdays from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. for any customer age 65 or older.

Smith’s Food and Drug, 3490 Stockton Hill Road, is offering the same for customers age 60 and older on Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Meanwhile, it’s temporary store hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Both Safeway locations, 3125 Stockton Hill Road and 3970 Stockton Hill Road, are open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. for customers who are age 65 and older, pregnant or have a disability or compromised immune system. Safeway has also temporarily changed its store hours as it will open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

photo

Bashas’ supermarket, 3360 E. Andy Devine Ave., had plenty of produce options as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Kingman Miner)

Helena Hall may fall into one of those above categories, but Wednesday afternoon was her first trip to the store since last Thursday.

“I came today because I had a doctor appointment and I thought I would see (what’s here),” Hall said. “Bashas’ is loaded. There’s all kinds of vegetables, but they are bare here at Safeway because people are panic buying. To me, we just need to wake up and we shouldn’t panic. Don’t be greedy and don’t take for granted what you already have.”

But there is always the question of whether stores have enough on the way.

Nancy Keane, a public affairs and government relations employee with Safeway, said it’s business as usual in terms of truck deliveries. She also mentioned Safeway isn’t limiting product sales at this time.

That works for Dixon, who isn’t worried about stocking up on more than necessary.

“Luckily before all this happened I had actually just bought toilet paper, so I’m OK,” she said. “I’m at the point where I’m leaving it for the people who need it. I’ll hopefully buy it and if it comes to it, I have some old rags – what they did before toilet paper. I’m not stressing.”

