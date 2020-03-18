Forecast calls for chance of rain through Friday, March 20

KINGMAN - Kingman awoke to rain and cloudy skies on Wednesday, March 18, and can expect more of the same through Friday.

According to the National Weather Service, about a tenth of an inch of rain fell this morning at the Kingman Municipal Airport.

The forecast calls for an 80% chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm tonight, and a 30% chance of showers after 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 19.

The chance of rain increases to 70% on Thursday night, and there will be a 30% chance of showers Friday, March 20, mainly before 11 a.m.

Sunny skies are forecast for the weekend, with the high temperature reaching into the 60s on Sunday, March 22, after highs in 50s and lows in the 20s through the week.

Information provided by the National Weather Service