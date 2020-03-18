OFFERS
Give Blood at the KGVAR Blood Drive, Friday, March 20

The American Red Cross now faces a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Healthy individuals are needed now to donate to help patients counting on lifesaving blood. (Stock image)

mugshot photo
By Kingman Miner
Originally Published: March 18, 2020 5:29 p.m.

The American Red Cross now faces a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Healthy individuals are needed now to donate to help patients counting on lifesaving blood.

The Kingman Golden Valley Association of Realtors is holding a blood drive with vitalant at 1923 Kino Ave. in Kingman from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, March 20.

To schedule an appointment visit bloodhero.com and enter code KGVAR. If you need help making an appointment, call 928-692-3222 and we will send you over step by step instructions.

Individuals can also schedule an appointment to give blood with the American Red Cross by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or activating the Blood Scheduling Skill for Amazon Alexa.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.

Kingman Golden Valley Associates

