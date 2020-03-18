Hualapai Tribal Council declares state of emergency

KINGMAN – The Hualapai Tribe of Arizona approved a resolution declaring a state of emergency due to coronavirus by a vote of 8-0 on Tuesday, March 17.

The resolution stated that the World Health Organization declared coronavirus to be a pandemic on March 11, and that the United States and the state of Arizona have declared a national emergency and state of emergency, respectively.

With the declaration, the Tribal Council said it will follow the lead of the Incident Command Team, which will coordinate with Indian Health Services to ensure Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations are being shared with the public.

Travel for the tribe and its enterprise is suspended until further notice unless deemed necessary by the chairman. The Tribal Council will also support the decisions of Grand Canyon Resort Corporations as it relates to responses in day-to-day operations and mitigating the spread of coronavirus.

Public and welfare services, which have been deemed necessary, will continue. However, Tribal non-essential employees will be placed on administrative leave from March 13 through March 31.

Departments have been mandated to disinfect all surfaces multiple times a day upon returning to facilities. Hand sanitizer will be available for us by employees and the public. CDC preventative guidelines will also be posted at departments.

Gatherings of more than 20 people are discouraged, with the exception of the Incident Command Team. The Hualapai Tribe will also apply for federal programs or funds that may provide emergency assistance for mitigating COVID-19.

Information provided by Hualapai Tribal Council