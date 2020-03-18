OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, March 18
Weather  46.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Hualapai Tribal Council declares state of emergency

An emergency declaration has been made by the Hualapai Tribe of Arizona in response to coronavirus concerns. Members of the tribe are shown participating in a recent Andy Devine Days parade. (Miner file photo)

An emergency declaration has been made by the Hualapai Tribe of Arizona in response to coronavirus concerns. Members of the tribe are shown participating in a recent Andy Devine Days parade. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 18, 2020 4:36 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Hualapai Tribe of Arizona approved a resolution declaring a state of emergency due to coronavirus by a vote of 8-0 on Tuesday, March 17.

The resolution stated that the World Health Organization declared coronavirus to be a pandemic on March 11, and that the United States and the state of Arizona have declared a national emergency and state of emergency, respectively.

With the declaration, the Tribal Council said it will follow the lead of the Incident Command Team, which will coordinate with Indian Health Services to ensure Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations are being shared with the public.

Travel for the tribe and its enterprise is suspended until further notice unless deemed necessary by the chairman. The Tribal Council will also support the decisions of Grand Canyon Resort Corporations as it relates to responses in day-to-day operations and mitigating the spread of coronavirus.

Public and welfare services, which have been deemed necessary, will continue. However, Tribal non-essential employees will be placed on administrative leave from March 13 through March 31.

Departments have been mandated to disinfect all surfaces multiple times a day upon returning to facilities. Hand sanitizer will be available for us by employees and the public. CDC preventative guidelines will also be posted at departments.

Gatherings of more than 20 people are discouraged, with the exception of the Incident Command Team. The Hualapai Tribe will also apply for federal programs or funds that may provide emergency assistance for mitigating COVID-19.

Information provided by Hualapai Tribal Council

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Havasupai Tribal Council declares state of emergency
Mayor Jen Miles signs declaration of local emergency
Kingman Mayor Jen Miles expected to sign Declaration of Local Emergency
Senators introduce Hualapai Tribe Water Rights
FEMA signs disaster aid agreement with Havasupai
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State