Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce closes doors through April 14

KINGMAN – The Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce will be closed to the public until Monday, April 14, but can still be reached for assistance.

The chamber, 405 E. Beale St., wrote in an email that people can still receive assistance by calling 928-753-6253. However, all meetings, ribbon cuttings and other chamber events have been postponed until further notice.

“The Tri-State Area chambers are working collectively to provide our communities with the most accurate, up-to-date information,” the chamber continued. “We will be sending out regular updates to assist the business community.”

Information provided by the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce