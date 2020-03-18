Kingman schools offering free meals for students March 23-27

KINGMAN – Children and teens in Kingman, Golden Valley and Dolan Springs won’t go hungry despite the public school closures due to the coronavirus.

Kingman Unified School District is offering free meals at multiple locations to anyone under age 18 from Monday, March 23 through Friday, March 27. Take-away meals will be made available by drive-up or walk-up, but children must be present to receive meals, according to the KUSD website.

For the early birds, meals will be served from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday at Manzanita Elementary, 2601 Detroit Ave., while the Club for Youth, 301 N. 1st St., is offering services from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Kingman Middle School, 1969 Detroit Ave., is the place to go later in the day with meals served from 1-3 p.m.

The other seven locations have the same meal time of 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., including Black Mountain Elementary School, 3404 Santa Maria Road in Golden Valley, and Mt. Tipton Elementary School, 16500 Pierce Ferry Road in Dolan Springs.

The other five schools are in Kingman and include Cerbat Elementary, 2689 Jagerson Ave.; Desert Willow Elementary School and White Cliffs Middle School at 3700 Prospector Ave.; Hualapai Elementary, 350 Eastern St., Lee Williams High School, 400 Grandview Ave.; and La Senita Elementary at 3175 Gordon Drive.

There is no charge for meals and no enrollment is necessary. Visit www.kusd.org for more details.

Information provided by KUSD