KRMC: COVID-19 test result ‘inconclusive’ for Kingman patient, who ‘will be managed as positive’
KINGMAN – A few minutes before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, Kingman Regional Medical Center issued a press release stating there is an “inconclusive” COVID-19 test result in Kingman.
“Medical providers recently took a swab sample from a patient with respiratory symptoms who came to the KRMC emergency room,” the press release reads. “The sample was subsequently sent to a reference laboratory for testing. The test results were returned today, which were inconclusive.”
This means that COVID-19 has not been ruled out, nor has it been confirmed definitively, KRMC stated.
“At this time, this is not a presumptive positive nor a confirmed positive. However, the patient has been advised to self-quarantine and the case should be managed as positive until further testing determines conclusive results,” the release continued.
Information provided by Kingman Regional Medical Center
- Mohave County resident exposed to coronavirus on cruise ship will self-quarantine at home
- One resident to be self-quarantined, but no confirmed coronavirus cases in Mohave County
- Mohave County Health Director: Coronavirus is “probably” already in the community
- Law enforcement activity on Stockton Hill Road in Kingman
- KPD responds to bomb threat at Kingman Walmart
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Kingman Adoption Spotlight: March 15, 2020: Ashley
- Kingman Mayor Jen Miles expected to sign Declaration of Local Emergency
- Mohave County Health Director: Coronavirus is “probably” already in the community
- Downwinders of Mohave County: Federal legislators push to bring justice and financial compensation to victims of nuclear testing
- Mohave County resident exposed to coronavirus on cruise ship will self-quarantine at home
- One resident to be self-quarantined, but no confirmed coronavirus cases in Mohave County
- Law enforcement activity on Stockton Hill Road in Kingman
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Mohave County Health Director: Coronavirus is “probably” already in the community
- Suspects arrested after $12M drug seizure in Kingman released on their own recognizance
- Up, up and away: Balloon festival planned for Kingman
- Multiple-vehicle collision on Topeka Street Wed., March 4
- Golden Valley woman charged with ‘cruel mistreatment of an animal’
- Bullhead police seize $12 million worth of cocaine, methamphetamine near Kingman
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: