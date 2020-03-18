Mayor Jen Miles signs declaration of local emergency

KINGMAN – Mayor Jen Miles signed a declaration of local emergency in regards to the coronavirus at the council meeting held Tuesday, March 18, at which time she reassured the community that the City of Kingman is working closely with numerous agencies in its response to the virus.



Miles said the declaration will allow Kingman to provide emergency resources, request addition resources and receive mutual aid from other political subdivisions and entities. Miles, through the declaration, again urged residents to follow the direction of health officials.

“The United States nationally is in the initiation phase of this disease, but states where community spread is occurring are in the acceleration phase,” Miles said. “The health and safety of our community and our citizens is this city’s first priority. Our goal in Kingman and throughout the country is to mitigate the spread of this disease in order to save lives of our citizens.”

Miles said the city has already taken mitigating steps that align with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Arizona Department of Health Services and the Mohave County Department of Public Health. She said individuals, families and business owners have been asked to voluntarily comply with public health recommendations, including practicing social distancing and avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people.

Miles said the proclamation came after many phone calls with state and federal leaders. She also noted that the city is dedicated to ensuring individuals who have lost jobs or work hours will have access to financial help through federal packages currently being negotiated. The city is dedicated to similar assistance for small businesses, the mayor said.

Miles thanked city staff, health care partners, businesses, nonprofit organizations, grocery stores, pharmacies, faith-based groups and others for their efforts in addressing coronavirus.

“Most of all I thank our Kingman people who are being impacted by this threat for the spirit of goodwill during this time. We are in this together and we will get through this together,” Miles said. “You’re hearing that at every level, and I believe it. We’ve always risen to face any enemy, and though this time the enemy is invisible, we will still prevail. It’s an honor to work with you during this time, and please everyone, stay healthy.”

The mayor opened by providing s brief description of coronavirus, which she said is an infectious disease caused by a new virus not previously identified in humans. She noted that coronavirus spreads easily from one person to another, and also that the World Health Organization has declared it a pandemic. President Donald Trump has called on Americans to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people for at least 15 days and to practice social distancing.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has also issued a declaration of emergency. Miles said the governor has asked for support of food banks, and for people to give blood if they can.

Read the proclamation here.

